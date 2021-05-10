Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $87.37 Million

Equities analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) will report sales of $87.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $114.27 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $76.93 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group posted sales of $28.42 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 207.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full year sales of $377.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $354.90 million to $441.38 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $433.83 million, with estimates ranging from $399.90 million to $488.81 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 3.65%.

RUTH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

RUTH traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.84. The company had a trading volume of 579,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,734. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.73. The stock has a market cap of $939.78 million, a P/E ratio of -72.54, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.31. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $28.73.

In related news, Director Michael P. Odonnell sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $4,980,000.00. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the first quarter valued at about $666,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 813,481 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,199,000 after purchasing an additional 74,612 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 866,084 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,505,000 after purchasing an additional 132,422 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,242,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $130,162,000 after purchasing an additional 219,254 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

