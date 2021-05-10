Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 281,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,197 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $4,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBRA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,852,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 441.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,214,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,101,000 after acquiring an additional 990,436 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,149,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,327,000 after purchasing an additional 919,957 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,450,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,578,000 after acquiring an additional 385,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 216.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 499,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,680,000 after purchasing an additional 341,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $104,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,685.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Mizuho cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabra Health Care REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

SBRA stock opened at $17.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $18.95.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 4.15%. Equities analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 64.52%.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

