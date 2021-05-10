Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €27.14 ($31.93).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($33.53) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

SZG opened at €28.64 ($33.69) on Monday. Salzgitter has a 12-month low of €8.51 ($10.01) and a 12-month high of €28.60 ($33.65). The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is €26.13 and its 200 day moving average is €21.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.20.

Salzgitter Company Profile

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

