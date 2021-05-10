ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ScanSource by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of ScanSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ScanSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of ScanSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of ScanSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SCSC opened at $32.31 on Monday. ScanSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $34.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $822.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.51.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SCSC. Zacks Investment Research raised ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ScanSource in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on ScanSource from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

