Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Scholastic worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Scholastic in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the 4th quarter worth $170,000. Institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SCHL shares. TheStreet downgraded Scholastic from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scholastic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCHL opened at $31.31 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 1.00. Scholastic Co. has a 12-month low of $18.80 and a 12-month high of $34.35.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.41. Scholastic had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Scholastic Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Scholastic’s payout ratio is -750.00%.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution; Education; and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.

