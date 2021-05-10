Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Acquired by Hendershot Investments Inc.

Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strid Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 1,098,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,199,000 after acquiring an additional 26,666 shares during the period. JBJ Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 919,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,654,000 after buying an additional 52,120 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 889,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,906,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 773,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,374,000 after buying an additional 15,056 shares during the period. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 773,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,765,000 after buying an additional 50,749 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $102.35 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.61. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $64.93 and a 52 week high of $102.72.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

