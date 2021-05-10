Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $729.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.69) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMS traded down $3.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.13. 1,347,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,696. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.05. Scientific Games has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $60.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 2.11.

SGMS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $9.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded Scientific Games from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

