Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Stock Price Down 8.4%

Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)’s stock price traded down 8.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $50.99 and last traded at $51.34. 14,031 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 761,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.02.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SGMS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $9.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.72.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Scientific Games Co. will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGMS. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 14,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. 89.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

