Scorpio Bulkers (NETI) to Release Earnings on Monday

Scorpio Bulkers (NASDAQ:NETI) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 17th. Analysts expect Scorpio Bulkers to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NETI opened at $19.77 on Monday. Scorpio Bulkers has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

About Scorpio Bulkers

Eneti Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or finance leased 41 vessels consisting of 13 Kamsarmax vessels and 28 Ultramax vessels, as well as time chartered-in five Kamsarmax vessels.

