Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Sets New 1-Year High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $20.30 and last traded at $20.30, with a volume of 800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.63.

The shipping company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $134.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.35 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 18.26%. Scorpio Tankers’s revenue was down 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.55%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on STNG shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 14,875 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 32,479 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 26,493 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 38.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.30.

About Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG)

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

