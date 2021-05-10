Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $204.92.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Get SEA alerts:

Shares of NYSE SE traded down $15.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $225.00. 242,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,059,851. SEA has a 12-month low of $59.26 and a 12-month high of $285.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $238.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.58 billion, a PE ratio of -75.86 and a beta of 1.36.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). SEA had a negative return on equity of 144.79% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that SEA will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in SEA by 94.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in SEA by 431.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SEA

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.