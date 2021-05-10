Selfkey (KEY) Trading 21.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. Selfkey has a market capitalization of $72.24 million and approximately $7.18 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Selfkey has traded 21.7% lower against the dollar. One Selfkey coin can currently be bought for $0.0157 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.19 or 0.00086995 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00019917 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.06 or 0.00065978 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.42 or 0.00106463 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $461.47 or 0.00799915 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00049035 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,196.21 or 0.09007227 BTC.

Selfkey Coin Profile

Selfkey (CRYPTO:KEY) is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 4,588,195,381 coins. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org. Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey.

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Buying and Selling Selfkey

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

