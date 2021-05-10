Sentivate (SNTVT) Trading 38.3% Higher Over Last Week

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 10th. Sentivate has a total market cap of $105.87 million and $1.85 million worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sentivate has traded 38.3% higher against the US dollar. One Sentivate coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0299 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sentivate alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.72 or 0.00087231 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00019947 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.47 or 0.00066174 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.93 or 0.00106527 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $466.16 or 0.00801795 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.78 or 0.00049503 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,274.31 or 0.09071867 BTC.

Sentivate Profile

Sentivate (SNTVT) is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,539,880,818 coins. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Sentivate Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentivate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentivate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentivate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.