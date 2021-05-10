Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc (LON:SEPL) Announces Dividend of $0.03

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc (LON:SEPL) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share on Sunday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:SEPL opened at GBX 94.24 ($1.23) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.48. Seplat Petroleum Development has a 12-month low of GBX 50 ($0.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 106.06 ($1.39). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 79.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 72.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £548.33 million and a P/E ratio of 11.97.

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Profile

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc, operates in the oil and gas exploration and production, and gas processing activities in Nigeria. It operates a portfolio of assets in the Niger Delta region, including a 45% interest in the OML 4 that covers an area of 267 square kilometers; a 45% interest in OML 38 that covers an area of 2,094 square kilometers; and a 45% interest in OML 41 that covers an area of 291 square kilometers.

