SFE Investment Counsel Acquires Shares of 4,060 Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

SFE Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HXL. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 17.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hexcel by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 32,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Hexcel by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $54.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.54 and a 1 year high of $64.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.62.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total transaction of $88,890.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,246.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HXL. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Hexcel from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Hexcel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Hexcel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.19.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

