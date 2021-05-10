SFE Investment Counsel Decreases Position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

SFE Investment Counsel cut its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 7.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,871 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BEP. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BEP. Barclays cut their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

Shares of BEP opened at $37.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of -76.13 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.14. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $24.50 and a 12 month high of $49.87.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.23 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

