SFE Investment Counsel Purchases 145 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

SFE Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $3,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.83.

The Blackstone Group stock opened at $90.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.80 and a 12 month high of $90.58. The firm has a market cap of $61.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.15 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.60.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 141.99%.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 33,404 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total value of $3,002,351.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 363,489 shares in the company, valued at $32,670,391.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,623,334 shares of company stock valued at $110,355,188 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

