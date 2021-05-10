Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Now Covered by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Shaftesbury to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 660 ($8.62) in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Shaftesbury presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 589.67 ($7.70).

Get Shaftesbury alerts:

LON:SHB opened at GBX 643.50 ($8.41) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 638.25 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 575.33. The company has a market capitalization of £2.47 billion and a PE ratio of -2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.08, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 5.44. Shaftesbury has a 1-year low of GBX 407 ($5.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 706.50 ($9.23).

About Shaftesbury

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Shaftesbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaftesbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.