Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 547.60 ($7.15).

SHB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Shaftesbury to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 660 ($8.62) in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get Shaftesbury alerts:

Shaftesbury stock traded up GBX 12.50 ($0.16) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 653 ($8.53). The stock had a trading volume of 370,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,764. The stock has a market cap of £2.51 billion and a PE ratio of -2.87. Shaftesbury has a 52 week low of GBX 407 ($5.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 706.50 ($9.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.08, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 5.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 637.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 577.85.

About Shaftesbury

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Shaftesbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaftesbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.