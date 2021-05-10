Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) by 389.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,727 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.16% of Sharps Compliance worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 162,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Sharps Compliance by 1.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 87,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Sharps Compliance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its position in Sharps Compliance by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 395,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after buying an additional 7,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Sharps Compliance by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 8,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMED opened at $16.18 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.30 million and a P/E ratio of 231.18. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $18.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.27. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 4.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sharps Compliance Corp. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David P. Tusa sold 218,614 shares of Sharps Compliance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $3,858,537.10. Also, VP Gregory C. Davis sold 2,719 shares of Sharps Compliance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $43,531.19. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,888.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SMED. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Sharps Compliance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Sharps Compliance from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Sharps Compliance from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

About Sharps Compliance

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

