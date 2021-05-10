Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $29.70

Shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.70 and last traded at $29.65, with a volume of 3487 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.57.

A number of analysts recently commented on SJR shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $40.50 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Shaw Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.79.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.41 and a 200-day moving average of $20.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.0788 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.68%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Shaw Communications by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 2.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 90,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. 57.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

