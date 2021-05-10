Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) Hits New 12-Month High at $36.12

Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$36.12 and last traded at C$36.12, with a volume of 282447 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$35.92.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Shaw Communications from C$28.50 to C$40.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Shaw Communications from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Shaw Communications from C$28.00 to C$40.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$40.50 price target on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Shaw Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$34.00.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.03, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$34.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.75.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0988 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is 82.93%.

In other Shaw Communications news, Director Paul Kenneth Pew bought 6,000 shares of Shaw Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$34.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$205,345.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at C$205,345.80.

About Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B)

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.