Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €230.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SAE. Morgan Stanley set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Baader Bank set a €220.00 ($258.82) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €179.00 ($210.59) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €208.82 ($245.67).

Shares of SAE stock opened at €161.30 ($189.76) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €183.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of €171.75. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52 week low of €76.90 ($90.47) and a 52 week high of €249.00 ($292.94).

About Shop Apotheke Europe

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

