SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $92 million-$94 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $93.17 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SIBN. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Truist increased their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SI-BONE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.63.

NASDAQ SIBN traded down $2.13 on Monday, hitting $30.69. 190,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 12.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.23 and its 200 day moving average is $29.14. SI-BONE has a 52 week low of $14.40 and a 52 week high of $37.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -19.18 and a beta of 1.41.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 61.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.03%. Analysts predict that SI-BONE will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $1,146,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Laura Francis sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $612,055.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,471 shares in the company, valued at $6,583,683.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,067,472 shares of company stock worth $32,658,438 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

