Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Buys Shares of 3,277 Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,277 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 87.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 466 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

WDC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Summit Insights raised Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.70.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $71.65 on Monday. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $33.53 and a twelve month high of $74.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.29. The company has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of -84.29 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.