Signaturefd LLC Buys 5,525 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 94.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,525 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 2.8% during the first quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 10,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 21.3% during the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 19.3% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 50.6% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 29,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 9,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown Castle International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.57.

Shares of CCI opened at $183.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $189.59.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.50%.

In other Crown Castle International news, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total value of $753,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,180,642.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total value of $611,991.12. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,780 shares of company stock worth $925,528 and sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

