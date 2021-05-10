Signaturefd LLC Buys 62 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. Cowen upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,398.69 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,224.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,944.23. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,323.91 and a twelve month high of $2,452.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.35, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 979 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,405.72, for a total value of $168,400.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,543.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,149 shares of company stock valued at $50,544,227 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

