Signaturefd LLC Has $200.44 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,362,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,103 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 8.9% of Signaturefd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $200,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 32,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $156.66 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $107.08 and a 1 year high of $156.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

