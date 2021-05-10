Signaturefd LLC Has $5.61 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $5,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 23.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 751,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,586,000 after purchasing an additional 143,163 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 15,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 153,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,414,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3,553.5% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 996,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.63, for a total value of $134,143,581.81. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,655.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,279,873 shares of company stock worth $306,134,932 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $135.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $330.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.61. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $111.25 and a 1 year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

