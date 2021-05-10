Signaturefd LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Signaturefd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $13,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VUG. GenWealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 105,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,165,000 after buying an additional 14,315 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 204,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,878,000 after buying an additional 15,777 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 155.1% in the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 3,971 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 300,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,306,000 after buying an additional 48,300 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $271.08 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $176.60 and a fifty-two week high of $278.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.70.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

