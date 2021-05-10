Signaturefd LLC Reduces Holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its position in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 42.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,594 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in GameStop were worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of GameStop in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in GameStop by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GameStop during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of GameStop during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GameStop during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000.

NYSE GME opened at $161.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.91 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.46 and its 200-day moving average is $86.86. GameStop Corp. has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $483.00.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). GameStop had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 33.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

GME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Standpoint Research cut GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $37.06.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

