Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

SFFYF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ING Group upgraded shares of Signify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Signify in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

OTCMKTS:SFFYF traded up $3.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.75. The company had a trading volume of 227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820. Signify has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $61.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.60.

Signify Company Profile

Signify N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. The company offers light-emitting diode (LED) and conventional luminaires, systems, and services for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, and outdoor environments that include smart cities.

