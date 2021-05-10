Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) had its price target hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SIMO opened at $68.19 on Thursday. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12 month low of $35.13 and a 12 month high of $74.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,428,722 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $116,943,000 after purchasing an additional 417,412 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 704,483 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $33,921,000 after purchasing an additional 155,670 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 6.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 621,711 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $36,924,000 after purchasing an additional 40,270 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 494,881 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $23,754,000 after purchasing an additional 18,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 330,760 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $15,923,000 after purchasing an additional 19,720 shares during the last quarter. 66.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

