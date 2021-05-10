Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.700-9.800 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of SPG traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $126.75. 5,073,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,539,671. Simon Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $47.25 and a fifty-two week high of $128.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPG shares. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $105.94.

In related news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. bought 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $116.37 per share, with a total value of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

