SingularityNET Trading 10.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (AGI)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $331.32 million and $4.03 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000666 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 10.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.95 or 0.00087061 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00019699 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00064722 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $467.27 or 0.00814472 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.29 or 0.00106840 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00051207 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5,286.80 or 0.09215198 BTC.

About SingularityNET

AGI is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 867,679,581 coins. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

SingularityNET Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

