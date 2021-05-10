SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) will announce $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SkyWest’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is $0.80. SkyWest posted earnings per share of ($0.51) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 154.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SkyWest will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $2.86. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $4.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SkyWest.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.18). SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 4.84%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on SkyWest from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on SkyWest from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

SkyWest stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.69. 291,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,188. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 2.10. SkyWest has a fifty-two week low of $21.14 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.45.

In related news, CEO Russell A. Childs sold 41,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total value of $2,387,774.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,449,780.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric Woodward sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total value of $181,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,272 shares of company stock worth $4,295,078. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKYW. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in SkyWest by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,888 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in SkyWest by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 157,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after acquiring an additional 17,468 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in SkyWest by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Consolidated Capital Management LLC increased its position in SkyWest by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 61,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in SkyWest by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

