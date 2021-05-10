Smartlands Network (SLT) Price Tops $15.70 on Major Exchanges

Smartlands Network (CURRENCY:SLT) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 10th. Smartlands Network has a market capitalization of $80.10 million and $436,978.00 worth of Smartlands Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Smartlands Network has traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Smartlands Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $15.70 or 0.00028439 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.54 or 0.00082469 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00018607 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.22 or 0.00063786 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.24 or 0.00105470 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $425.42 or 0.00770426 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00052045 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,823.32 or 0.08735025 BTC.

Smartlands Network Coin Profile

Smartlands Network (SLT) is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. Smartlands Network’s total supply is 7,186,785 coins and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 coins. The official website for Smartlands Network is smartlands.network. Smartlands Network’s official Twitter account is @renmaibao.

According to CryptoCompare, “Social Lending Network is a financial loan ecosystem built on blockchain technology with the aim of establishing an efficient and convenient financial loan token. SLN platform offers to its users' different use cases being the main ones a decentralised digital wallet, identity authentication and a social network to the participants. Social Lending Network issued the SLT token. SLT token is an Ethereum based token (ERC20) that will allow the users to apply to Credit Lending, Collateral Lending, Wealth Management and Distributed ABS. “

Buying and Selling Smartlands Network

