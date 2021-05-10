Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CEO Mark Patrick Mader Sells 10,000 Shares

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total transaction of $555,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,739.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Mark Patrick Mader also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Smartsheet alerts:

On Wednesday, April 7th, Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $1,302,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Mark Patrick Mader sold 30,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $1,941,900.00.

SMAR opened at $55.95 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.76 and a 200 day moving average of $65.25. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of -58.89 and a beta of 1.52. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $40.21 and a 12 month high of $85.43.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $109.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.69 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 32.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,559,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,380,000 after buying an additional 87,513 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 248,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,852,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Smartsheet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $655,000. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Smartsheet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.41.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.