SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Releases Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) issued an update on its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.250–0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $199.50 million-$199.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $196.55 million.SmileDirectClub also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of SDC stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,867,053. SmileDirectClub has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $16.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 2.82.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $184.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.10 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a negative return on equity of 23.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SmileDirectClub from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. SmileDirectClub currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.90.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

