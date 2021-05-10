Smith Salley & Associates Buys 545 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in General Mills were worth $3,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,365,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,698,000 after purchasing an additional 430,745 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,660,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,619,000 after purchasing an additional 42,471 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $385,851,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of General Mills by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,008,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,294,000 after purchasing an additional 102,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in General Mills by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,642,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,955,000 after acquiring an additional 94,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.27.

Shares of GIS opened at $63.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.05 and a 200 day moving average of $59.18. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.96 and a 52-week high of $66.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $98,359.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,760 shares in the company, valued at $859,862.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,569,627.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,019.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,830. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

