Smith Salley & Associates Grows Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Novartis were worth $3,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,657,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,532,000 after purchasing an additional 319,803 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,669,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,950,000 after acquiring an additional 29,894 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Novartis by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,808,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,253,000 after acquiring an additional 263,445 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Novartis by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,796,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,056,000 after acquiring an additional 64,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Novartis by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,674,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,093,000 after acquiring an additional 132,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

NYSE:NVS opened at $88.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $77.04 and a 12 month high of $98.52. The company has a market cap of $202.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.02). Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVS. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

Further Reading: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.