Smith Salley & Associates Purchases 4,824 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 104,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares during the quarter. Diageo makes up 1.5% of Smith Salley & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Diageo were worth $17,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 8.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Diageo by 3.7% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Diageo by 8.3% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Diageo in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Diageo by 10.6% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on DEO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.33.

DEO opened at $183.24 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.52. The company has a market capitalization of $107.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $127.12 and a 52 week high of $183.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

