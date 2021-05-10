Smith Salley & Associates Raises Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 44.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,986 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,362,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 10,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 26,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 4,256 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,304,000 after buying an additional 48,885 shares during the period. Finally, Tri Star Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 42,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after buying an additional 5,782 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA opened at $76.49 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.82.

