SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNCAF. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $34.50 to $33.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

SNC-Lavalin Group stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.22. 1,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,392. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.11. SNC-Lavalin Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.83.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

