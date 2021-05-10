Solana Price Reaches $43.68 on Major Exchanges (SOL)

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 10th. During the last seven days, Solana has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Solana coin can now be purchased for about $43.68 or 0.00075947 BTC on exchanges. Solana has a total market capitalization of $11.91 billion and $391.54 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.65 or 0.00086316 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00019658 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.55 or 0.00065291 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.42 or 0.00106787 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $463.33 or 0.00805561 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00050493 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,285.52 or 0.09189531 BTC.

Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) is a PoH coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 494,519,162 coins and its circulating supply is 272,637,428 coins. The official website for Solana is solana.com. The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Solana’s official message board is medium.com/solana-labs.

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana is a single-chain, delegated-Proof-of-Stake protocol, founded by former Qualcomm, Intel, and Dropbox engineers in late-2017, focus on delivering scalability without sacrificing decentralization or security. Core to Solana’s scaling solution is a decentralized clock titled Proof-of-History (PoH), built to solve the problem of time in distributed networks in where there is not a single, trusted, source of time. By using Verifiable Delay Functions, PoH allows each node to locally generate timestamps with SHA256 computations. This eliminates the need for the broadcasts of timestamps across the network, improving overall network efficiency. SOL is the native token of the Solana blockchain. Community tokens are held by the Swiss Foundation, which is run by an independent board. This token pool is used for bounties, incentives programs, marketing, and grants. Solana’s mission is to support all high-growth and high-frequency blockchain applications and to democratize the world’s financial systems. “

