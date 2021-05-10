SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share (NASDAQ:SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) – Truist Securiti decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Richardson now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.92. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for SolarEdge Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.96 EPS.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. SolarEdge Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $324.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $345.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.40.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $220.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $267.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.40. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 64.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52-week low of $109.12 and a 52-week high of $377.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,998,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,914,091,000 after purchasing an additional 628,326 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $141,712,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 143.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 508,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,137,000 after acquiring an additional 299,217 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 396,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,592,000 after acquiring an additional 196,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 310,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,151,000 after acquiring an additional 176,808 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total value of $304,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.12, for a total transaction of $3,041,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 307,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,467,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,222 shares of company stock valued at $11,797,773. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.