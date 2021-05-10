Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Receives $48.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SAH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of SAH opened at $51.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.44 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.01. Sonic Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $18.11 and a fifty-two week high of $56.07.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Sonic Automotive had a positive return on equity of 18.36% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. Analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.09%.

In related news, President Jeff Dyke sold 54,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $2,706,723.84. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 858,153 shares in the company, valued at $42,976,302.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Heath Byrd sold 9,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $456,346.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,490 shares in the company, valued at $5,826,153.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,905 shares of company stock worth $5,430,926 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAH. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2,190.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

