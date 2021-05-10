Space Cow Boy 1-Day Volume Tops $17,343.00 (SCB)

Space Cow Boy (CURRENCY:SCB) traded down 11.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. During the last week, Space Cow Boy has traded 23.7% lower against the dollar. Space Cow Boy has a total market cap of $332,973.38 and $17,343.00 worth of Space Cow Boy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Space Cow Boy coin can now be purchased for $10.20 or 0.00018329 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.77 or 0.00085852 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00019046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00065273 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.39 or 0.00106725 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.58 or 0.00789972 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00052692 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,973.74 or 0.08938334 BTC.

Space Cow Boy Coin Profile

Space Cow Boy (CRYPTO:SCB) is a coin. Space Cow Boy’s total supply is 82,315 coins and its circulating supply is 32,647 coins. Space Cow Boy’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5.

According to CryptoCompare, “Space Cowboy aims to be the NFT platform for digital art and assets related to the theme of sci-fi, bulls, and space meme. “

Buying and Selling Space Cow Boy

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Space Cow Boy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Space Cow Boy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Space Cow Boy using one of the exchanges listed above.

