SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Stake Lowered by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIA. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,603,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

DIA opened at $347.88 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $228.30 and a 1-year high of $348.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $335.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.31.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

