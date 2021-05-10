SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Holdings Decreased by Nkcfo LLC

Nkcfo LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 36.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,125 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 0.3% of Nkcfo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Nkcfo LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $30,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $172.32. The stock had a trading volume of 389,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,082,890. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.21 and its 200 day moving average is $169.84. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.04 and a 52 week high of $194.45.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

